Kelsey Fitzsimmons trial moves swiftly as defense gets case before judge tours North Andover police shooting scene

The trial of Kelsey Fitzsimmons, the North Andover, Massachusetts police officer who was shot by a colleague, will resume Wednesday with the defense expected to begin presenting its case.

Fitzsimmons, 29, faces one charge of assault with a dangerous weapon in the incident at her home in North Andover last summer.

On June 30, 2025, Fitzsimmons was shot by fellow North Andover officer Pat Noonan as police entered her home to serve her with a restraining order from her then-fiancé.

Fitzsimmons said she was stressed about the officers taking her four-month-old son and claimed she pulled her gun towards herself in a mental health episode. Earlier this week, Noonan testified that she pointed her service weapon at him and pulled the trigger. There was no round in the chamber, so the gun clicked but didn't fire.

Noonan said Fitzsimmons tried to get another round in the chamber and started to point the gun at him again. He fired two shots at her. One hit her in the chest, the other missed.

Fitzsimmons spent weeks in the hospital with a collapsed lung and was later charged with assault. She chose to have a bench trial with Lawrence Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Karp deciding her fate instead of a jury.

Once the defense wraps its case, the judge and attorneys for both sides will visit the scene of the shooting at Fitzsimmons's former home in North Andover.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, please call the crisis lifeline at 988 or the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Help Line at (833) 773-2445.