Police shoot female off-duty officer during "armed confrontation" in her North Andover home

A female off-duty police officer was shot in her home during an "armed confrontation" with another North Andover officer, according to the Essex District Attorney.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Phillips Brooks Road, right across from the elementary school, according to the district attorney. The police officer was serving a court order to the woman at the time, a press release said. Then an "armed confrontation ensued" at the woman's home. It is not known what led to the altercation. Records confirm that a woman, a North Andover police officer, lives at the house.

The off-duty officer received medical treatment on the scene and was then taken to a Boston hospital. I-Team sources say that the officer is in her twenties and is expected to survive.

No one else was hurt during the incident. The district attorney said that more information will be released on Tuesday.