North Andover police officer shot while being served restraining order says she "never pointed" her gun at officer

The North Andover, Massachusetts police officer who was shot by a member of her own department is sharing her side of the story for the first time.

Officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons, 28, was shot once in the chest when three North Andover police officers went to her home on June 30 to serve a restraining order. Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said one of the officers shot Fitzsimmons after an "armed confrontation."

According to court documents, her fiancé feared for the safety of their 4-month-old child. Fitzsimmons was on administrative leave at the time of the incident.

In a statement released through her attorney Thursday, she said she was contemplating taking her own life with her gun, not harming the officer who shot her.

"I never pointed my firearm at the officer," Fitzsimmons said.

"From the very beginning I acknowledged my diagnosis of postpartum depression and immediately sought help from medical professionals. I was failed by so many. The narrative that has been released by NAPD is vague and noncommittal for a reason. If body cameras were worn by my department, I would not be in a position where I am wrongly accused of pointing my gun at this officer. I know the truth will prevail."

Fitzsimmons is still in the hospital and she's also facing criminal charges. She's charged with armed assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. An arraignment date has not been set yet.

Fitzsimmons has been with the North Andover Police Department for about a year and a half.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, please call the crisis lifeline at 988 or the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Help Line at (833) 773-2445.