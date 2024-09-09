NFL makes Keion White take drug test one day after big game for Patriots

How did the Patriots, Mayo prove all the naysayers wrong in Week 1 win?

FOXBORO -- On Sunday, Keion White had a monster game for the Patriots in the team's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. On Monday, the NFL made him take a drug test.

"The boys got me on my day off," White posted to his Instagram account with a photo of the league's request for a performance enhancing substance test taped to his locker.

Patriots defensive end Keion White shares his drug test order from the NFL the day after his big Week 1 showing against the Cincinnati Bengals. From Keion White's Instagram page

White and his Patriots teammates didn't actually have the day off, as head coach Jerod Mayo said there are no "Victory Mondays" in New England and everyone was back to work Monday morning. Players will have Tuesday off though, which White should be able to enjoy after getting his test out of the way on Monday.

The NFL "randomly" selecting players to undergo a PED test after a big performance is nothing new. Many of the players considered it a compliment that the league wants to make sure everything is on the up and up after they have a big game.

White had a huge impact on New England's 16-10 win on Sunday, racking up 2.5 sacks, four total tackles, two tackles for a loss, and three QB hits overall against the Bengals. He was constantly harassing Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, whom the Patriots held to just 164 passing yards in the victory. White was the highest-rated Patriots player from Sunday's win, checking in with a 90.3 from Pro Football Focus.

The 1-0 Patriots will host the 1-0 Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium in Week 2.