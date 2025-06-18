Karen Read spoke moments after being found not guilty in the death of John O'Keefe. Here's what she had to say.

Watch Karen Read and her father speak outside court after she's acquitted of most serious charges

Karen Read spoke outside of Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Massachusetts on Wednesday, moments after being acquitted on the most serious charges in the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe.

"I just want to say two things. No. 1 is I could not be standing here without these amazing supporters who have supported me and my team financially, and more importantly emotionally for almost four years," Read said while a crowd of about 1,000 people cheered loudly near the courthouse steps. "The second thing I want to say is no one has fought harder for justice for John O'Keefe than I have, than I have and my team. Thank you."

While Read walked out of the courthouse, pink confetti was shot into the air above the crowd.

William Read, Karen's father, also addressed the crowd.

"I want to acknowledge the strength of our daughter Karen, the support of the entire Read extended family. I want to acknowledge the greatest team of attorneys. Our first one we found was David Yannetti. We added Alan Jackson and [Elizabeth] Little. Bob Alessi you know about. It was a fantastic team but we needed them all to defeat this. We thank everyone for their support, from the heart," William Read said.

As she was preparing to drive away from the courthouse after making the remarks, Read was asked by a reporter if she wanted to say anything.

"Just thank you to my supporters. They pulled us through on their backs. Thank you," she said.

A reporter asked Jackson if Read wants O'Keefe's death investigated further now that Read has been acquitted of murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene.

"No. The case cannot be reopened," Jackson said. "This case is over."