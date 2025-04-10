Watch Live: Karen Read jury selection nearly complete with 15 people seated

The high-profile Karen Read case is back in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts on Thursday, potentially nearing the end of the jury selection process that is entering its eighth day.

At least 16 people are needed for the trial to begin. Entering Thursday, 15 people have been seated on the jury. There is no court currently scheduled in the case on Friday or Monday.

According to Read outside court earlier this week, opening statements could begin Tuesday once a jury is seated.

Prosecutors accuse Read of hitting and killing O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a home in Canton in January 2022. Read accuses law enforcement and several other people of trying to frame her.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Read has pleaded not guilty and her first trial ended with a mistrial due to hung jury.

Supreme Court appeal

Read has appealed the result of the her first trial to the U.S. Supreme Court on grounds of double jeopardy. Her attorneys say that jurors voted behind closed doors to acquit her on two charges, but the discussions were not revealed in open court before the mistrial was declared. Attorneys are asking for those two charges to be thrown out.

Read had also asked for her state trial to be delayed until the Supreme Court decides if it will hear her appeal. On Wednesday, that request was denied.

The Supreme Court will discuss Read's appeal on April 25 and potentially decide that day if they will take up the case.

Karen Read jury selection

Each day, dozens of potential jurors are brought into the courtroom and Judge Beverly Cannone reads them basic facts of the case along with a witness list.

They are then questioned as a group by the judge. Prospective jurors then fill out paperwork and are questioned individually. They are either added to the jury or sent home.

