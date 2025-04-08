Watch Live: Karen Read jury selection resumes, at least 6 more jurors still needed

Jury selection continues Tuesday for a sixth day in the Karen Read trial after the process failed to gain a new juror for the last two days inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors accuse Read of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a home in Canton in January 2022.

Read argues that she is being framed by several people, including law enforcement.

Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Her first trial ended with a mistrial due to hung jury.

Last week, Read filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking for two charges against her to be thrown out on grounds of double jeopardy. On Monday, her attorneys issued another filing to the Supreme Court, asking them to delay her trial until the court decides if it will take up her appeal.

Over the first three days of jury selection last week, the jury grew to five men and five women. But on Friday and Monday, the judge and attorneys failed to add any more jurors.

The process begins each morning with group questioning. The jury pool is asked if they know witnesses, or other questions that could impact their service.

Each day has led to similar results. The large majority of prospective jurors has said each day they have heard of Read's high-profile case. Many candidates have also said they have already formed an opinion, and some have developed a bias toward one side or the other.

After filling out paperwork, jurors meet individually with Judge Beverly Cannone and attorneys. They are either added to the jury or sent home.

