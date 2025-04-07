Watch Live: Karen Read jury selection enters second week with 10 jurors seated

Monday marks the second week of jury selection in Karen Read's second trial. Ten jurors were added during the first four days of the process last week inside a Dedham, Massachusetts courtroom.

You can watch the beginning of jury selection live on CBS News Boston when the process begins at 9 a.m. by clicking on the video player above. Once jurors begin filling out their questionnaires, cameras are required to be shut off for the day.

Read is accused of hitting and killing Boston police officer John O'Keefe, who she was dating, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a home in Canton in January 2022. Read's defense says she is being framed by several people, including law enforcement.

Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Karen Read trial jury selection

Jury selection is taking place inside Norfolk Superior Court. At least six more jurors need to be seated for the trial to begin, though a final number has not been determined.

Each day of jury selection starts with group questioning, which over the first four days has regularly shown the challenge the case presents. The majority of potential jurors have said they have heard of the case, with about half saying they have already formed an opinion.

After group questioning, candidates fill out paperwork then meet with Judge Beverly Cannone and attorneys. They are either added to the jury, or sent home.

Read's first trial ended with a mistrial due to a "starkly divided" hung jury. On Thursday, Read appealed her case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jury selection for the first trial took five days over more than a week.

How to watch Karen Read trial

The Karen Read trial will be streaming live on CBS News Boston from opening statements right through the verdict.

For a full timeline of the Karen Read case, click here.