Massachusetts woman will plead guilty to leaking sealed federal grand jury information

Jessica Leslie, a 34-year-old Massachusetts woman, has agreed to plead guilty after prosecutors accused her of leaking federal grand jury information to unauthorized individuals.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley and Ted Docks, special agent in charge of FBI Boston, announced charges Tuesday against Leslie, who lives in Dracut.

While she was a member of a federal grand jury, Leslie allegedly shared sealed information that included the names of various witnesses, the substance of their testimony, and other evidence. Prosecutors did not specify what case the grand jury was called for.

Details were not disclosed regarding who Leslie leaked the information to. The information was allegedly leaked between Aug. 11, 2022 and March 4, 2024.

Leslie was charged on Friday with one count of criminal contempt. She was facing prison time, supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.

Instead, the U.S. Attorney said Leslie agreed to plead guilty and will make an appearance in federal court at a later date. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled.

According to court documents, Leslie's plea agreement includes incarceration for one day that is deemed time served. She would not face a fine if the plea is accepted by the judge. Instead, she would be granted 24 months of supervised release and a mandatory special assessment of $100 that must be paid by sentencing.

WBZ-TV attempted to reach Leslie's defense attorney for comment. He said he was in the process of speaking to his client and may have a comment in the near future.