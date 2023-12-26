Watch CBS News
Judge revokes blogger Turtleboy's bail amid new assault and battery charges

BOSTON - The blogger who became an advocate in the Karen Read murder case is now behind bars.

A judge revoked bail for Aiden Kearney, who goes by Turtleboy online. On Tuesday, Kearney was back in court facing charges of assault and battery. 

The prosecutor said the victim was previously in a romantic relationship with Kearney and was cooperating with state investigators in the Karen Read case. Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, police officer John O'Keefe.

Kearney pleaded not guilty to the new charges. He was already under indictment for charges related to witness intimidation in the Karen Read case.

