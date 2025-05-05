Julian Edelman selected for Patriots Hall of Fame over Adam Vinatieri and Logan Mankins

Bill Parcells heading into Patriots Hall of Fame -- what took so long?

Bill Parcells heading into Patriots Hall of Fame -- what took so long?

Bill Parcells heading into Patriots Hall of Fame -- what took so long?

Julian Edelman will become the 37th member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame this summer, the team announced on Monday. Edelman was selected as the winner of the fan vote, beating out Adam Vinatieri and Logan Mankins.

Patriots Hall of Fame results

To be eligible for the team's Hall of Fame, candidates must be at least four years removed from their playing or coaching career. Vinatieri and Edelman were both finalists for the first time, having retired in 2021. Mankins was a finalist in 2022 and 2023.

There was no traditional Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony last year.

Instead, the team honored Tom Brady with a capacity event inside Gillette Stadium, as Robert Kraft announced that no one would ever wear the No. 12 again.

Julian Edelman selected to Patriots Hall of Fame

Edelman spent his entire career with the Patriots after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft as a wide receiver, despite playing quarterback at Kent State.

In 12 years with New England, Edelman racked up 620 receptions and 6,822 yards to go with 36 receiving touchdowns.

It was the postseason where Edelman made some of his biggest plays. He had 118 catches in the playoffs and 1,442 postseason receiving yards. Edelman won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Edelman's catches regularly came in the moments when Tom Brady needed him the most. He had the eventual game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seahawks, and a signature fingertip catch against the Atlanta Falcons to help New England erase a 28-3 deficit and win Super Bowl LI.

Two years later in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams, Edelman was named MVP with 10 receptions for 141 yards.

Edelman shared a video on social media of him telling his father the news.

Earlier this year, Patriots owner Robert Kraft also announced that Bill Parcells will be inducted into this Hall of Fame as a contributor during the ceremony this summer.