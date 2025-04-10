Patriots announce Edelman, Vinatieri, Mankins as 2025 Hall of Fame finalists

Bill Parcells heading into Patriots Hall of Fame -- what took so long?

Bill Parcells heading into Patriots Hall of Fame -- what took so long?

Bill Parcells heading into Patriots Hall of Fame -- what took so long?

The New England Patriots announced the three finalists for this year's Hall of Fame class, and it's not going to be an easy decisions for fans. Julian Edelman, Adam Vinatieri, and Logan Mankins are the nominees for the New England's 2025 Hall of Fame class, the team announced Thursday.

Edelman and Vinatieri are first-time finalists while this marks the third time for Mankins, who was also a finalist in 2022 and 2023.

Fans can vote online for who they believe should be this year's Patriots Hall of Fame inductee from now until midnight on Wednesday, April 30. The team will announce which former player will receive a red jacket and take their spot in the team's Hall of Fame later that week.

WR Julian Edelman, G Logan Mankins and K Adam Vinatieri are this year's Patriots Hall of fame @TheHall nominees. One will be joining Bill Parcells, who is already heading in. Who ya got?@Patriots @wbz — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) April 10, 2025

The Patriots are the only team in the NFL that allows fans to decide who gets enshrinement into the franchise's Hall of Fame. Here's a look at this year's finalists.

Julian Edelman

Edelman rose from being a college quarterback drafted in the seventh-round in 2009 to a game-changing receiver for the Patriots. He spent his entire 12-year career in New England, and ranks second in team history with 620 receptions, fourth with 6,822 receiving yards, and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns.

He had a knack for coming up big in the biggest moments, as Edelman ranks third in NFL history with 118 postseason receptions and 1,442 postseason receiving yards. Those big numbers helped Edelman and the Patriots win three Super Bowls during his time in New England, and he was a key contributor in each of them.

Edelman had the game-winning touchdown for the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX against Seattle, and his incredible, finger-tip catch late in the fourth quarter helped New England pull off an epic comeback over Atlanta in Super Bowl LI.

Julian Edelman makes his famous fingertip catch in Super Bowl LI vs. the Falcons. Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two years later, Edeman was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIII when he caught 10 receptions for 141 yards in New England's 13-3 victory over the L.A. Rams.

In addition to being one of Tom Brady's favorite targets, Edelman was also a skilled punt returner in the early days of his career. He returned 177 punt returns for 1,986 yards, and his 11.2-yard average is the 12th-highest in NFL history. He owns the team record with four punt returns for a touchdown, including a franchise-record 94-yard punt return touchdown against Miami in 2011.

A do-everything player for Bill Belichick, Edelman also played some defense in 2011 in the New England secondary and finished with 10 tackles.

Adam Vinatieri

One of the most important figures of the first wave of the Patriots dynasty, Vinatieri is considered one of the greatest and most clutch kickers in NFL history after he helped New England win three Super Bowls.

Vinatieri helped get the dynasty kickstarted with a pair of boots during a driving snowstorm in the 2001 AFC Divisional round against the Oakland Raiders in Foxboro. He drilled a 45-yard field goal at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime, and then won the game on a 23-yard field goal in overtime. A few weeks later, he kicked a game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired to give the Patriots a Super Bowl XXXVI victory over the St. Louis Rams.

Vinatieri's leg came up huge for New England again two years later when he kicked a 41-yard field goal with four second left in Super Bowl XXXVIII, giving the Patriots a 32-29 win over the Carolina Panthers and a second title in three seasons. Vinatieri had a field goal and three extra points a year later as the Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21, in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Vinatieri played 10 seasons with the Patriots before he spent the final 14 years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. He is the NFL's all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points, and also has the most field goals made (599), postseason points scored (238), and overtime field goals made (12) in league history.

Vinatieri was named to the New England Patriots All-1990s Team, All-2000s Team, 50th Anniversary Team, and All-Dynasty Team. He's also on the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

Logan Mankins

Mankins was one tough dude who played nine of his 11 NFL seasons with the Patriots after being drafted in the first round in 2005. He is viewed as one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history, and was a three-time team captain who earned six Pro Bowl nods and six All-Pro honors with the Patriots.

Mankins was named to the 2000s and 2010s Patriots All-Decade Teams and the franchise's 50th Anniversary team. He is the only player to have been selected as a finalist more than once who has not yet been selected into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Bill Parcells to be enshrined as a contributor

Whoever fans vote in this year will share the day with former Patriots head coach Bill Parcells, who will be enshrined this year as a contributor. Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced Parcells as the 36th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame last week at the annual league meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

A date and time for this year's Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony will be announced once it's confirmed with the two inductees.