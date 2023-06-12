Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster likely to miss Patriots minicamp due to injury

BOSTON -- The Patriots made a bold decision to go with JuJu Smith-Schuster over Jakobi Meyers at wide receiver this season. But Smith-Schuster's going to have some ground to make up in his acclimation to his new team.

Smith-Schuster is unlikely to practice this week during the Patriots' minicamp sessions, as he deals with an injury. The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported the news.

A couple attendance notes as the Patriots open minicamp today at Gillette Stadium: OT Trent Brown is expected to be at the facility while WR JuJu Smith-Schuster remains unlikely to practice due to injury, per sources. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 12, 2023

Howe did not specify what the injury was, but he noted that "the Patriots are typically overly cautious with spring injuries" and said there is "little need to rush a player onto the field at this point on the calendar."

That report follows one from ESPN's Mike Reiss over the weekend, who likewise said the Patriots had been "cautious" with Smith-Schuster, while referencing a knee injury that Smith-Schuster suffered in the AFC Championship Game. (Smith-Schuster was able to play in the Super Bowl two weeks later, catching seven passes for 53 yards in Kansas City's victory over Philadelphia.)

While meeting the media in May, Smith-Schuster spoke about the challenge of learning the Patriots' offense, saying that he had been busy making flash cards and comparing the process to earning a college degree. While the seventh-year receiver has put in the work off the field, it appears as though the bulk of his on-field learning will have to wait until training camp.