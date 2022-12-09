Yet another embarrassing loss for Josh McDaniels and his Raiders

BOSTON -- A rough first season with the Raiders got even worse for Josh McDaniels on Thursday, as his team lost another game after blowing yet another double-digit lead. It's the fourth time the Raiders have suffered such a loss this season, but Thursday night stung even more than the previous three instances.

That's because the Raiders allowed Baker Mayfield and the Rams to march 98 yards down the field for the game-winning score in the game's final minutes. Mayfield connected with Van Jefferson for a 23-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left, lifting the Rams to a stunning 17-16 victory.

Mayfield started for Los Angeles despite just signing with the team on Tuesday and barely knowing the playbook. That's who the Raiders allowed to come back on Thursday night. It was the first time in 45 seasons that a team had a game-winning touchdown drive of 98 yards with under two minutes to go, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

McDaniels said the loss can't be pinned By Las Vegas' issues on the final drive, but a litany of issues throughout the game.

"Look, it's 60 minutes, you know? Everybody will point to the last play, or the last four plays, or the last drive, what have you," said McDaniels. "But there's plays in every quarter that could've helped us extend the lead. There's things that we could've done in all three phases that would've put us further ahead in games. And, look, there's a lot of things that go into a result in a National Football League [game]. You know? I'm thinking of six, or eight, or 10 of them right now that could've changed some outcomes of drives either way."

Is Thursday night's loss worse then Week 10 when the Raiders lost to the Colts and Jeff Saturday, who had just six days to prepare for his first game as an NFL head coach -- ever? That is up for debate. But those are the kinds of debates the Raiders are having in McDaniels' first season in charge.

The Raiders also blew double-digit leads in losses to the Cardinals (up 20-0 at halftime), the Chiefs (up 20-10 at halftime), and the Jaguars (also up 20-10 at the half) earlier this season. On Thursday night, they owned a 13-3 lead over the Rams at halftime, and were up 16-3 with 12 minutes left in the game.

The Raiders now sit at 5-8 on the season, with Thursday night's loss snapping a three-game win streak.

McDaniels and the Raiders now have a few extra days to stew about their latest embarrassing loss, before they host Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in Week 15.