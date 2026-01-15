McDaniels brothers to face off in Patriots-Texans playoff game: "We've lived this our whole life"

While New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels prepares his game plan for one of the NFL's top defenses, he is also competing for something more personal: bragging rights.

Josh McDaniels will face his younger brother, Ben McDaniels, when the Patriots take on the Houston Texans in the AFC divisional round playoff game Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Ben McDaniels serves as the Texans' wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

"We compete almost in everything we do honestly, which is kind of fun. And this will be no different," Josh said during a press conference Thursday.

"The stakes are higher, but [we] just kind of enjoy the concept of it and appreciate what we're both doing," said Ben.

The matchup marks the first postseason meeting between the brothers, raising the stakes for a family long immersed in football. Ben McDaniels says their entire immediate family will be in Foxboro to watch the game, a day that will also serve as a reflection on their life in football.

"We grew up in a coach's household, [with our] dad [Thom] and just super proud of what Ben's been able to do," Josh said Thursday.

"We've lived this our whole life, and we have a great appreciation for football and what it has done for our families," said Ben.

With a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line, both brothers said their typical daily communication will be limited this week as they remain focused on the task at hand.

"One of us will lose, and one of us will win. We know that going into the game," said Josh. "I'm going to do everything in my power that I can do in my role to help us win, and I'm sure [Ben] will do the same."