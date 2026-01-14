Watch Live: Patriots quarterback Drake Maye meets with reporters ahead of Texans playoff game

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is getting ready for a difficult task this weekend as he faces a Houston Texans defense that is widely considered one of the best in the NFL during a divisional round showdown at Gillette Stadium.

Maye is meeting with reporters Wednesday afternoon for his weekly news conference.

Though Maye struggled at times in the wild-card round against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, he still helped his team to a 16-3 win.

The second-year quarterback was 17 for 29 passing for 268 yards. He threw the game's only touchdown to Hunter Henry in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Maye also ran 10 times for 66 yards, including a key scramble just before halftime that set up a field goal.

Maye was also at his best as the game went on. In the second half, he was 11 for 14 for 173 yards.

Earlier Wednesday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft spoke to WBZ-TV in an exclusive interview. During the sit-down with sports director Steve Burton, Kraft called Maye "really special."

"I'll tell you what stuck out to me last year. It was pretty rough. And he only started I think two-thirds of the games. But after the games, games that we lost, he would go around the locker room and speak to the o-line and receivers," Kraft said. "And he's just got a humble demeanor that is team-oriented. And I credit his parents for his upbringing, that kind of humility. And he's genuine. And that means more than anything."

Sunday's game against the Texans is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Foxboro.