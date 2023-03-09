85-year-old woman accused in Acton hit-and-run ordered not to drive

CONCORD - The 85-year-old woman accused in a hit-and-run in Acton that seriously injured a 13-year-old boy appeared in court Thursday.

Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is accused of hitting Junior Soto in November while he was in a crosswalk. She pleaded not guilty.

Witnesses say they heard a loud bang and saw Soto fly up in the air before hitting the ground. They say Hurley did not stop.

Police say when they finally tracked her down and asked her what happened, she said she did not know and asked for an attorney.

Hurley has been ordered not to drive for the time being and not have any contact with the victim or his family.

Soto had major injuries to his leg and head and was released from the hospital in December.