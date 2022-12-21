Teen seriously hurt in Acton hit-and-run expected to go home after weeks in hospital

Acton teen seriously hurt in hit-and-run expected to go home after weeks in hospital

ACTON – An Acton teenager seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash last month is expected to go home on Wednesday.

Thirteen-year-old Cesar Soto has been at the hospital since the November 2 crash.

His family said he's had several surgeries and will finish his recovery at home.

Police said they used surveillance video to track down the alleged driver and car involved. An 85-year-old Maynard woman could soon be facing charges.