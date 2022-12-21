Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen seriously hurt in Acton hit-and-run expected to go home after weeks in hospital

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Acton teen seriously hurt in hit-and-run expected to go home after weeks in hospital
Acton teen seriously hurt in hit-and-run expected to go home after weeks in hospital 00:19

ACTON – An Acton teenager seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash last month is expected to go home on Wednesday.

Thirteen-year-old Cesar Soto has been at the hospital since the November 2 crash.

His family said he's had several surgeries and will finish his recovery at home.

Police said they used surveillance video to track down the alleged driver and car involved. An 85-year-old Maynard woman could soon be facing charges. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 6:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.