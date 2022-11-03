Police continue search for driver in Acton hit-and-run that injured 13-year-old

ACTON – Police are continuing to search for the driver who struck a 13-year-old boy and left the scene Wednesday night, leaving the teenager with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the driver was in a dark sedan, possibly a Nissan, when they struck the boy while he was crossing Great Road in a crosswalk.

Surveillance cameras captured the boy walking minutes before the hit-and-run. Police also released images of a dark colored sedan and an SUV that are of interest in the case.

Two vehicles of interest in an Acton hit-and-run. Acton Police

One dog walker said the area notoriously unsafe.

"It's a terrible tragedy. But that intersection right there is an accident waiting to happen," she said.

State Sen. Jamie Eldridge said the busy stretch of road as become more dangerous. Eldridge stressed the need for more traffic lights.

"Because this is a state road, getting approval for lit crosswalks, perhaps more lighting, and fully operate this Great Road corridor and make it safer for pedestrians and people in general,"

The victim remains in the hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Acton police.