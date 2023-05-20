Jayson Tatum sports a "Humbly" T-shirt during Game 2 warmups

Celtics-Heat Game 2 preview: Will Boston pull even, or will Miami take full control?

BOSTON -- After Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Jayson Tatum told everyone that he was "humbly, one of the best basketball players in the world." Now the Celtics star is letting a T-shirt convey that message.

Tatum took the floor at TD Garden ahead of Friday night's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat rocking a T-shirt with "Humbly" written above the Boston Celtics logo.

Jayson Tatum rocking a shirt that says “HUMBLY” written across the chest pic.twitter.com/Lvn3aloEOr — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) May 19, 2023

Tatum made his comment after a wild Game 6 performance in Philadelphia, when he struggled through most of the game before erupting for 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead Boston to a comeback victory.

"I'm one of the, humbly, one of the best basketball players in the world," Tatum told ESPN reporter Cassidy Hubbarth after she asked him how he had the confidence to take over in the fourth after struggling for the entire game.

That comment obviously drew plenty of reaction on social media -- some positive, some negative -- but Tatum is now fully embracing the "Humbly" mantra.

He better hope it leads to another solid game, as Boston trails Miami 1-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals after the C's dropped Game 1 at home Wednesday night. Tatum scored 30 points in the 123-116 loss, but did not hit a shot from the floor in the fourth quarter as Boston let a 13-point second-half lead slip away.

For the postseason, Tatum is averaging 28.3 points per game off 45.7 percent shooting.