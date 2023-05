Celtics-Heat Game 2 preview: Will Boston pull even, or will Miami take full control? WBZ-TV's Dan Roche and Samantha Rivera from CBS News Miami preview Friday night's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. The Heat stole Game 1 -- and home-court advantage -- on Wednesday night. Will the Celtics bounce back, or will the Heat take full control of the series on Friday night?