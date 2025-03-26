Jayson Tatum gives promising update on ankle injury, shares thoughts on new Celtics owner

Jayson Tatum likely won't play Wednesday night against the Suns, but the Celtics star doesn't sound too worried about his ankle injury.

Tatum is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's tilt in Phoenix, but gave an extremely promising update on his injury during his appearance on the "New Heights" podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce.

"I'm feeling good man. There's a few benefits to being 27," Tatum told the Kelce brothers. "You recover a little bit faster. I'll be alright."

Tatum rolled his left ankle in the third quarter of Monday night's Celtics win over the Sacramento Kings when he landed on the foot of Domantas Sabonis after a three-point shot. He fell to the floor in obvious pain but was able to take a pair of free throws (hitting one of them) before he limped off the court and to the Boston locker room. He did not return for the rest of the game, but did not need crutches or a walking boot when leaving Golden 1 Center later that night.

While Tatum hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's game, the team isn't going to take any chances with its superstar forward with just 10 games left in the regular season. But it doesn't sound like the injury will keep Tatum from being his usual self when the postseason arrives and the Celtics go for a second straight NBA title.

Jayson Tatum comments on sale of Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics sold for a record $6.1 billion last week, with New England native Bill Chisholm set to take over as the head honcho of the franchise. Chisholm and his wife, Kimberly, were at Monday night's game in Sacramento and got a chance to address the team for the first time as the new owner.

"Him and his wife seem like great people," Tatum said of the new owner. "They're just looking to add to what we have. Obviously, we have a really good thing going and like where our culture is at."

News broke that the Grousbeck family were set to sell the franchise just a few days after the Celtics celebrated their 2024 title with a massive parade through Boston. Tatum said the impending sale didn't create an odd feeling around this year's team, but the timing of the news was a bit shocking.

"The weirdest part was when I found out the process was going to start, it was a few days after we won a championship. That was a weird conversation," he said. "But after that you start to understand the process and the candidates and the things like that."