Jayson Tatum listed as doubtful for Celtics-Suns due to ankle injury

Jayson Tatum is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's Celtics-Suns game due to the left ankle sprain he suffered during Boston's win over the Kings on Monday night.

Tatum hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday night's contest, which is a bit of a positive sign for Boston. But given the Celtics are essentially locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with just 10 games left in the regular season, expect the team to take an ultra-cautious approach with their superstar leading up to the playoffs.

Jayson Tatum's ankle injury

Tatum suffered the injury in the third quarter of Boston's 113-95 win over the Kings in Sacramento on Monday. He sank a three-pointer over Domantas Sabonis but landed on the foot of Sacramento big man, causing him to roll his left ankle.

I hope Jayson Tatum is OK pic.twitter.com/WrdK6qxn8N — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) March 25, 2025

Tatum fell to the floor in obvious pain and remained there for several minutes. Officials reviewed the foul and hit Sabonis with a Flagrant 1, which sent Tatum to the free-throw line.

The Celtics called a timeout after the review to give Tatum a little more time, and he ended up hitting one of his two freebies from the line. He was then subbed out, limped his way to the Celtics locker room, and did not return for the rest of the game.

Tatum finished his night with 25 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists over 26 minutes. He told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne the ankle was "just sore" after the game, and The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported that Tatum left Golden 1 Arena with a slight limp but did not need crutches or a walking boot.

Tatum does not like to sit out and has played in 66 of Boston's 72 games this season. He's averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and a career-high 6.0 assists this year, and made his sixth straight All-Star squad a few months ago.

With the focus on winning another title, expect the Celtics to play it extra safe with Tatum and give him all the rest he needs before he sets foot on the court again.