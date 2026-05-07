Jaylen Brown says he has great relationship with Brad Stevens, reiterates "this was my favorite year"

Jaylen Brown was back streaming on his Twitch platform Wednesday night after turning heads by saying this was the favorite year of his basketball career despite the Celtics blowing a 3-1 series lead and losing in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown made his initial comments Sunday night on a stream where he also criticized NBA refs and Sixers star Joel Embiid for his flopping. The NBA later fined Brown $50,000.

"This was my favorite year"

On Wednesday, Brown doubled down. He said that despite the early postseason exit, "I do not proclaim this season as a failure."

The Celtics star said the reason is he got to fight through adversity with his teammates and defy odds and expectations. He highlighted several teammates who impressed him this year, including Jayson Tatum as he fought to return from his torn Achilles.

"The expectations were for this team was to fail. The expectations was to be nothing, just to give in, to quit. This team did the exact opposite. We fought every single day. We fought for everything," Brown said. "Even though we didn't accomplish what we accomplished, no excuse, I'm not making no excuse. Obviously the result, I'm not satisfied with the result. If it sounds like an excuse, it's not. But to fight, and maneuver through adversity and grow, and galvanize with a bunch of guys that have that mindset and approach, this was my favorite year."

Jaylen Brown on Brad Stevens

Earlier this week, retired star Tracy McGrady, who has been a mentor to Brown, said on his podcast that he has heard a lot going on involving "the Boston organization with JB," adding that Brown's "frustration lies deeply within the organization."

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was asked about those comments Wednesday at his end of season news conference. Stevens said he spoke with Brown on Monday and it was "nothing but positive."

"He has not expressed those frustrations to me. We've been here 10 years together. I do think obviously I love JB, everybody around here loves JB," Stevens said.

On his latest stream, Brown said he was disappointed Stevens even had to face the question.

"Lot of stuff swirling around the Celtics and the organization. Hate that our president of basketball operations even had to respond to this. Me and Brad have a great relationship," Brown said. "I love Boston. If it was up to me, I would play in Boston for the next 10 years."