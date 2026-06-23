Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly traded to Miami Heat, not Boston Celtics, in NBA blockbuster

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not coming to the Boston Celtics. The Milwaukee Bucks have traded the two-time NBA MVP and 10-time All-Star to the Miami Heat, according to multiple reports.

The terms of the deal, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had yet to receive the required league approval, have Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis heading to Miami for Wisconsin native Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis.

Milwaukee also gets the No. 13 selection in Tuesday night's NBA draft, along with a first-round pick swap in 2030, first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and a second-rounder in 2033, the person said.

It ends a wild back-and-forth in the final days of the saga, with the Bucks considering offers from both Miami and Boston for Antetokounmpo - who led Milwaukee to the 2021 NBA title. The Celtics has reportedly offered Jaylen Brown to Milwaukee for Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown on November 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Brown is coming off his best season with the Celtics. With Jayson Tatum missing most of the year as he recovered from a torn Achilles, Brown averaged 28.7 points per game. He was second-team All-NBA and finished sixth in the MVP voting.

Still, Boston's season ended in disappointment as the Celtics blew a 3-1 series lead to Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs with Tatum back in the mix. Brown then made headlines when he said after the series that it had been his favorite year.

Brown was drafted third overall in 2016 by the Celtics, and has averaged 20 points per game in his 10-year career in Boston, making five All-Star teams.

Speculation over the relationship between Brown and Tatum has been regularly a storyline in Boston, but the pair combined to lead the Celtics to a championship in 2024 and Brown was named Finals MVP.