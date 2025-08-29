Patriots draft miss Javon Baker reportedly joining Eagles practice squad

While the New England Patriots were hoping to bring Javon Baker back onto the team's practice squad, the receiver-turned-special-teamer is opting for a fresh start elsewhere. Baker has reportedly signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, according to Mark Daniels of Mass Live.

Baker was a big draft miss by Eliot Wolf and the Patriots last year. The receiver was taken in the fourth round out of UCF and promised big things in his post-draft conference call with New England reporters.

"I make people in wheelchairs stand up. Bring your popcorn," Baker said confidently after the Patriots took him 110th overall.

However, Baker was never able to find his footing in the New England offense. He played in 11 games as a rookie, but had just one catch for 12 yards on his four targets.

The Patriots brought a crowded pack of receivers into training camp, with 12 guys competing for six or seven spots, and Baker again struggled to catch passes. He had just one catch on 11 targets over his three preseason games with the Patriots.

But he also focused on impacting the team elsewhere, and carved out a nice role as a gunner on special teams. Baker excelled in that spot during the exhibition season, and initially made New England's 53-man roster after Tuesday's cutdown deadline.

Baker was one of eight receivers to make the Patriots roster. But on Wednesday, he was cut loose, along with veteran receiver Kendrick Bourne, to make way for quarterback Tommy DeVito and corner Charles Woods, whom New England was awarded off waivers.

Baker is only 23, and the Patriots were hoping he could unlock his upside on the team's practice squad. But Baker is going for a fresh start in Philly with the defending Super Bowl champs, who have the depth at receiver to let Baker develop at his pace.