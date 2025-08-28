Tommy DeVito has arrived in with the Patriots, but says his mother won't be joining him

Tommy DeVito has arrived in New England, but he says hit mother won't be joining him with his new team.

The Patriots claimed DeVito, who went by the nickname "Tommy Cutlets," off waivers after he was let go by the New York Giants as NFL teams finalized their rosters ahead of the upcoming season. DeVito is expected to serve as the No. 3 quarterback, with Joshua Dobbs currently set as Drake Maye's backup.

During his time with the Giants, DeVito made headlines as a fan favorite when he revealed that he was still living with his parents in New Jersey, despite serving as starting quarterback at the time.

Tommy DeVito joins Patriots

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche asked DeVito if he'd be bringing his mother with him to Foxboro, and if he had a preference of what nickname fans could call him.

"Listen, I have learned there are a lot of Italians in the area. Social media is a pretty crazy thing," DeVito said. "But no, my mother will not be coming to live with me. So I will be alone again. So we'll do that. But I hear there's a lot of good Italian food, so I'm looking forward to trying it out and embracing all the culture around here."

DeVito performed well in the preseason finale for the Giants as he sliced the New England defense for 198 yards and three touchdowns. DeVito was asked if he felt that game was a chance for him to showcase himself for the Patriots front office.

"I had a feeling. I was hoping. Every time you go out on the field, you perform for 31 others. But especially when you just have some feelings about something," DeVito said. "So for that last one, I was just like, listen, everything's an audition, but this one is an in-person audition. So want to make it count, we did, and here we are. We're Patriots."

Tommy DeVito on Drake Maye

The quarterback also weighed in on his first impressions of Maye and Dobbs.

"Drake, obviously a young guy who was drafted high. Saw him a little in college. Awesome talent, arm talent," DeVito said of Maye. "Really big dude. I mean, even bigger now that I've seen him in person. You don't really realize how big people are on camera. And then Josh, we have a lot of mutuals - quarterback coaches, friends, teammates. You know, he's been around the league for a long time so he knows a lot of people. To be able to just be around them in person, my first time for both of them. So I'm looking forward to growing. They've done a great job of embracing me today."