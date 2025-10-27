Jamaicans in Massachusetts worried for family, property back home as Hurricane Melissa hits island

People from Jamaica living in Massachusetts are doing everything they can to help family members back on the island as Hurricane Melissa makes landfall as a Category 5 storm.

Delroy Allen is a former tennis professional turned coach who operates a boutique hotel in Monego Bay and runs a non-profit on the island. He is worried that everything he built to help his community will be destroyed in the storm.

"We raise money here and these kids have the opportunity to play tennis that we wouldn't otherwise have. We give them free education classes, food and free transportation. The tennis court, definitely, everything is in jeopardy right now. We hope the hurricane won't be as intense as they say," Allen said.

Jamaicans concerned for family

He said that while he still has power in his buildings, he is worried for his family and friends. He works at the Longfellow Tennis and Health Club in Wayland. He explained that he checks in on his family whenever he can as the hurricane inches closer.

"My concern is my family, friends, and all the people who cannot really afford perishable goods if the storm lasts two or three days. We have guests there, so we are boarding up, making sure we have enough food and supplies in a crisis like this. We are prepared to take in the community in terms of if they lose power for shelter," Allen said.

Allen said that his aunt, cousins, and brothers are still on the island.

"We are very, very nervous, because they say it's a level 5 and it can really devastate the country," Allen said.

"The people are in a panic mode! I think everyone is doing their final completion of boarding up, getting the food and moving the elderly," said Mark McClain, one of Allen's cousins.

"Everyone is coming together the best way they can to help others button up and get rid of trees that are close by their homes. The shelters are being activated for those who want it," another one of Allen's cousins, Michelle Todd said.

Allen said he will continue to try to support his community back home while in Massachusetts.

"Stay positive. Try to stay safe," he said.

Hurricane Melissa is set to combine with another tropical storm and hit Massachusetts with some downpours later in the week. For a full forecast, click here.