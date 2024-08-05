"Tremendous start" for Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker an encouraging sign for New England Patriots

FOXBORO -- While a lot of attention has been on Patriots quarterbacks during training camp, an even bigger storyline has been the players catching the passes from Jacoby Brisett and Drake Maye. New England has a crowded collection of receivers looking to make the team, but it was unclear if there were any real playmakers in the group.

But two rookies have continuously turned heads throughout practices because of their playmaking abilities: Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. Could they both buck a trend in New England and make an impact for the Patriots in their their first NFL season?

CBS Sports NFL Staff writer Tyler Sullivan has seen a number of encouraging signs from the two rookie pass-catchers throughout camp, and while he doesn't want to over-hype their potential, their abilities have been evident when they've gotten involved on the field.

"It has been encouraging. You see them perform -- and it's only training camp, so let's not make any grand statements like they've found an [Antonio] Brown in Polk or a Deebo Samuel in Javon Baker; we have to temper expectations. But overall it has been a tremendous start," Sullivan said Monday in a chat with CBS Boston's Joe Weil. "It's not like year's past when you look at the wide receivers they brought in via the draft and go, 'Oh boy, I don't know if this kid can play.'"

Sullivan has seen Polk not only make plays when given the opportunity, but become a go-to option for whichever quarterback is throwing him the ball.

"Ja'Lynn Polk has been arguably their best wide receiver in camp," said Sullivan. "He's been a go-to option for all the quarterbacks so far. He was heavily involved and great in the red zone on one of the days I saw him."

Baker has had his share of both explosive plays and rookie miscues throughout camp. But his downfield abilities will give him an opportunity to make plays every Sunday afternoon this fall.

"Baker, you go on X and look at some highlights and think, 'Boy this dude can really be a deep threat in this offense.' There is a lot of encouraging signs and highlight plays that both of them have had," said Sullivan.

We should get our first glimpse of Polk and Baker in game action on Thursday night, when the Patriots kick off their preseason slate against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. (Catch that game on WBZ-TV, with coverage kicking off at 6:30 p.m. with Patriots GameDay.)

"I'll be fascinated to see them go against a little bit of a scheme -- it's the preseason so we won't see a full-blown scheme -- and heightened competition," said Sullivan. "Overall, it's been a really encouraging start. We talk a lot about Drake Maye and what we hope he accomplishes in Year 1. But if Javon Baker and Ja'Lynn Polk look like they can play at the end of Year 1, that's a huge development for this offense."

Sullivan also touched on Demario Douglas' impact on the offense, Drake Maye's progress in camp, and the offensive line shuffle playing out in New England, which you can see in the video above. Sullivan will join Weil each week on CBSBoston.com throughout the football season to share his insight and analysis on everything New England Patriots.