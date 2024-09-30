Jerod Mayo explains sticking with Jacoby Brissett over Drake Maye

Is it time for the Patriots to start Drake Maye? Scott Zolak wants to see the rookie quarterback goi

FOXBORO -- Jerod Mayo said after Sunday's loss to the 49ers that he was sticking with Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback of the Patriots "at this time." The New England head coach had a lot more conviction on the matter Monday morning.

After flying back from San Francisco Sunday night and reviewing the game tape, Mayo made his media rounds on Monday morning. It started with an appearance on WEEI, where Mayo reiterated that Brissett would remain the team's starting quarterback.

"I'm doing what I think is best for the Patriots today and also in the future," said Mayo.

But he also added that the team could change its mind at any point.

"We always reserve the right to do something else, no matter what the position is, and that's how I operate. I'm always going to do what's best for the organization," said Mayo.

That, along with his "at this time" from Sunday led many to think that Mayo could call an audible at quarterback ahead of New England's Week 5 clash with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. But in his video conference with reporters a few minutes after his WEEI appearance, Mayo made it clear that Brissett is their guy.

"Jacoby is 100 percent our starter and that's how we're going to look at this going forward. Hopefully I cleared it up," Mayo said.

"Jacoby has done good at what we've asked. Are there a lot of plays that we could do a better job with? Absolutely," Mayo added. "But I would never question his toughness, his dependability, and his leadership style. That's what we need for this team right now."

Brissett threw for just 168 yards on Sunday with a touchdown and a costly pick-six in the first half. He's completed just 60.4 percent of his passes for the season while under heavy duress behind New England's makeshift offensive line. He was sacked six times on Sunday, and has been sacked 15 times on the season.

Many are clamoring for the athletic Maye to take over and give a spark to the New England offense. Mayo said that he's comfortable with Maye being Brissett's backup, and believes the 22-year-old could handle the job if forced into the starting role by a Brissett injury.

The head coach also understands why fans are frustrated that Maye isn't playing, but said there are "a multitude of factors that I take into account" when keeping him in the backup role.

Mayo was asked about the team's plan for Maye, but declined to share. He added the discussions around the team's offensive struggles would be the same even if Maye were starting over Brissett.