Elizabeth Warren says U.S. strikes on Iran were "act of war" President Trump had no authority for

Elizabeth Warren, the senior Democratic senator from Massachusetts, said U.S. strikes on Iran over the weekend were an "act of war" that President Donald Trump did not have the authority for under the Constitution.

Warren made the remarks during a Monday press conference with Planned Parenthood and fellow Massachusetts lawmakers in Somerville to mark three years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"Trump has launched the United States into a potentially endless war in the Middle East. Bombing another country is an act of war," Warren said. "The Constitution is clear. If there is no immediate threat to Americans, to our servicemembers or to the homeland, the president has no legal authority to order our troops to strike another country. None."

Elizabeth Warren reacts to U.S. strikes on Iran

Warren said that instead of attacking Iran, the United States should focus on diplomacy.

"War with Iran will not make us safer. We all agree that Iran should not have, cannot have, a nuclear weapon to threaten the entire world. Bombing these nuclear facilities will set back Iran's nuclear program a few months or maybe a few years. But it is not possible to bomb away Iran's technology, Iran's know-how and Iran's determination to build a nuclear bomb," Warren said. "The only potentially successful strategy for preventing Iran from developing a nuclear bomb is diplomacy, something that Donald Trump had been pursuing right up until Benjamin Netanyahu began bombing Iran."

Lawmakers in Washington, D.C., offered mixed responses to the strikes in Iran over the weekend. Some Republicans, such as Sen. Lindsay Graham and Sen. Ted Cruz, said they approved of Mr. Trump's actions. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a Republican, said the strikes were "not constitutional."

Elizabeth Warren calls strikes "reckless decision"

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other Democrats agreed, demanding to be briefed on the attacks. Some Democrats have approved of the bombings but wanted Congressional approval.

Warren said she is heading back to D.C., adding that Democrats have introduced the War Powers Resolution, which is designed to limit presidents' powers for involvement in conflicts overseas.

However, Vice President J.D. Vance said on Sunday's "Meet the Press" that the president has the "clear authority to act to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction."

"Donald Trump has made no plans for what comes next. His reckless decision, backed by many Republicans in Congress, makes it more likely this crisis escalates into a deadly cycle of violence," Warren said. "What now? Will Iran retaliate? Will Trump put U.S. troops on the ground? How many Americans' lives will Donald Trump risk?"

Warren concluded her Monday remarks by saying, "America did not vote for another endless war in the Middle East … We must put a stop to this madness now."