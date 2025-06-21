Massachusetts lawmakers react to U.S. strikes on Iran, calling them "unconstitutional"

Massachusetts lawmakers reacted to President Trump's announcement that the U.S. had successfully attacked three nuclear sites in Iran, with some calling it "unconstitutional."

Senator Elizabeth Warren took to X right before Mr. Trump spoke at 10 p.m. about the strikes. She said, "The United States should not wage war against Iran. Donald Trump's bombing of Iran is unconstitutional. Only Congress can declare war — and the Senate must vote immediately to prevent another endless war. This is a horrific war of choice."

Senator Ed Markey released a statement on the strikes, saying that a "diplomatic solution remains the best way" to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

"Trump's military attack on Iran was illegal and unconstitutional. This attack was not approved by Congress and holds dangers for all Americans. The American people do not want another endless war in the Middle East... Trump's illegal actions raise the risk of escalation into a wider regional war with grave risks for U.S. troops and personnel and civilians in the region." Markey finished by calling on Mr. Trump to begin ceasefire talks with Israel and Iran.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley reacted on X shortly after the news broke, saying, "This is a violation of the Constitution that is risking innocent lives. We do not need another deadly, endless war. Congress must act immediately to rein in Trump."

Representative Jake Auchinloss called for action, saying, "Two things should happen immediately: - Iran surrenders its nuclear program & ceases funding terrorists. - Congress revokes the 2001 & 2002 war authorities so that the American public can get an open & thorough debate on war-making."

Representative Jim McGovern said that Congress must return to Washington immediately to stop the U.S.'s involvement in Iran: "This is insane. Trump just bombed Iran without Congressional approval, illegally dragging us into war in the Middle East. Have we not learned our lesson!?!?"

Katherine Clark, Representative for Massachusetts' 5th district, said, "The power to declare war resides solely with Congress. Donald Trump's unilateral decision to attack Iran is unauthorized and unconstitutional. In doing so, the President has exposed our military and diplomatic personnel in the region to the risk of further escalation. The American people, our men and women in uniform, and their families deserve answers."