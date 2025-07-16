Sophie Cunningham of Indiana Fever after playing in Boston: "Y'all need to get a team here"

The Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun played before a sold-out TD Garden on Tuesday, the second year in a row the WNBA has filled the arena to capacity for a regular season game. Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is hoping Boston hosts more games in the future.

The Fever topped the Sun, 85-77, as fans flocked to see Caitlin Clark and other top WNBA players in person. Clark struggled on the night, shooting 4 of 14 from the field for 14 points before appearing to suffer a leg injury in the final minute.

Sophie Cunningham on WNBA in Boston

For basketball fans in Boston, the evening was about more than the final score as the reveled in the opportunity to take in a WNBA game in a city that doesn't have a home franchise. Fever players said after the game that the experience was memorable for them as well.

"I thought it was a lot of fun. There's so much history in this building. I've gotten some heat for saying stuff about cities. But I like Boston, man. I really like Boston. Y'all need to get a team here," Cunningham said. "I think just playing in the Garden, it's exciting. It's really cool to see all these fans come out regardless of what city we're in. Kind of feels like a home game for us. I think we really enjoyed it and we don't take these types of things for granted."

Forward Natasha Howard also talked about the excitement of playing on the home floor of the Boston Celtics.

"It was my first time ever playing in this arena. Seeing all the banners up, to see all the athletes that came through here and did so much for this city, this state. So I was really surprised on how many people came out today too," Howard said.

Boston officials push for WNBA franchise

Before the game on Tuesday, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey issued a proclamation declaring it "WNBA Day in Boston." Healey said the city should have its own WNBA team.

"Boston is New England's capitol and hub, and would be the perfect place for a WNBA team," the proclamation said.

Last week, a resolution was filed to the Boston City Council to support a WNBA team coming to Boston.

City Councilor Brian Worrell's resolution urged the WNBA and its owners to explore a franchise in Boston. There have been recent reports that the Sun might be sold.

"I know we have interested business groups in Boston that would welcome a chance to relocate the Connecticut Sun to Boston," Worrell wrote in his resolution. "They've been New England's team for two decades, but I think a spot in Boston would help them reach the audience they deserve. And with TD Garden, we have the facility right here in Boston to welcome a WNBA team."