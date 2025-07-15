Fans pack TD Garden to see Caitlin Clark amid push for WNBA team in Boston

For many young families filing into TD Garden, Tuesday night felt like Christmas in July... as budding basketball fans finally got to enjoy their gift.

"I'm going to go see Caitlin Clark!" a young girl exclaimed.

Last year the Connecticut Sun made league history playing the first ever WNBA game in Boston. Now they sold out the Garden again, welcoming the Indiana Fever and the famed Caitlin Clark. The Fever beat the Sun 85-77.

Push for WNBA team in Boston

With the league growing in popularity, and amid reports the Sun might be sold, some leaders in Boston believe this is a no brainer.

Young fans hold team jerseys for Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark before a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Boston. Michael Dwyer / AP

"I was looking at ticket prices a couple days ago and it was $100 for nosebleed seats. The excitement and fan base is here and a team would do really well in this city," said Boston City Councilor Brian Worrell, who filed a resolution which he hopes will get the league's attention.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey issued a proclamation declaring it "WNBA Day in Boston" and said the city should have its own team. "Boston is New England's capitol and hub, and would be the perfect place for a WNBA team," the proclamation said.

Regardless of where the Sun sets, the momentum around the WNBA is helping even more fans fall in love with the game. And that means everything to their biggest fans.

"I know when I was growing up it wasn't as prevalent. Now that she's able to grow up with women's sports everywhere and knowing she can do anything boys can do. I couldn't ask for anything more," said Amanda Fontaine.