Boston should have its own WNBA team, Massachusetts governor proclaims

As Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever prepare to take on the Connecticut Sun at the TD Garden Tuesday night, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey issued a proclamation saying that Boston should have its own WNBA team.

It's the second year in a row that Boston has hosted a sold-out Sun game.

"Boston is New England's capitol and hub, and would be the perfect place for a WNBA team," says Healey's proclamation, which also declares July 15 as "WNBA Day in Boston."

Earlier in the day, Healey honored All-Star Fever forward Aliyah Boston for her work to advance women's sports. Boston played basketball at Worcester Academy and was the top pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

The WNBA just announced weeks ago that it would be expanding to 18 teams over the next five years. Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia are the cities getting new franchises. The Boston Globe reported earlier this year that Donnie Wahlberg was planning to part of an ownership group that would bid on an expansion team, but Boston was not among the chosen cities.

Healey called Boston "the most exciting sports town and sports market in the country," and highlighted the women's sports teams in the region, including the Boston Fleet hockey team and the incoming Boston Legacy FC soccer team.

"We're ready for a WNBA team in Boston," Healey said in a statement accompanying her proclamation.

Read the governor's full proclamation below:

Whereas, Boston is the perfect home for a WNBA team; and



Whereas, Massachusetts is the birthplace of basketball, the place where both women's and men's basketball was invented, and home to the world-renowned Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield; and



Whereas, Boston is the most exciting sports town and sports market in the country; and



Whereas, Boston and Massachusetts have phenomenal enthusiasm for women's sports, including many professional teams the Boston Fleet (hockey), Boston Guard (lacrosse), Boston Renegades (football), Boston Banshees (rugby), and the soon-to-be Boston Legacy FC (soccer); and



Whereas, Tonight, July 15th, 2025, the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever will play in front of a sold-out crowd at Boston's TD Garden - the second year in a row that WNBA teams have sold out TD Garden; and



Whereas, Massachusetts has always been a state where women lead both on and off the court and make our communities stronger; and



Whereas, WNBA athletes remind us every day of the talent, hard work and perseverance it takes to succeed in this competitive sport, and they set an incredible example for sports fans across the country; and



Whereas, Boston is New England's capitol and hub, and would be the perfect place for a WNBA team, and we are so proud to host our neighboring Connecticut Sun,



Now, Therefore, I, Maura T. Healey, Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, do hereby proclaim July 15th, 2025 to be,



WNBA Day in Boston