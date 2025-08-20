Beachgoers in Massachusetts take in huge waves from Hurricane Erin

As Hurricane Erin moves up the east coast, the storm is bringing huge waves and strong rip currents to Horseneck Beach in Westport, Massachusetts.

"Seeing very rough waves and seeing that, we're not allowed in the water," said beachgoer Debbie Pimento, who was watching the waves at the beach.

Double red flag warning

A double red flag warning has been issued at Horseneck, which means the water is closed for swimming and surfing. Lifeguards are also posted along the beach to keep beachgoers from trying to go in.

"A lot of waves," said Pimento. "I'm afraid that there's maybe going to be some surfers that go out there but it doesn't look like they're even allowed. I didn't think there was going to be anybody on the beach today."

Liz Hanson is a regular at Horseneck and said she's never seen waves this big.

"Yesterday there were folks with boogie boards enjoying the slightly higher surf but they're doing a good job letting us know with the double red flags this isn't a safe condition," said Hanson.

Closes due to high rip currents

Horseneck Beach closed at 6 p.m. Wednesday due to high rip currents and a high surf advisory remains in effect until Saturday morning. The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous conditions and localized beach erosion. Hanson said she and her family could feel the conditions getting more and more powerful over the last few days.

"We got our feet wet two days ago," said Hanson, referring to her and her baby. "But even yesterday, he was sort of feeling the pullback and we were saying too much probably, but definitely not this."