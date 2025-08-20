Hurricane Erin is forcing several beaches in Massachusetts to close for swimming

Hurricane Erin update and what impacts Massachusetts could see

Hurricane Erin update and what impacts Massachusetts could see

Hurricane Erin update and what impacts Massachusetts could see

The forecast does not call for Hurricane Erin to get too close to Massachusetts, but the storm is causing some beaches to close for swimming as it could create big waves and dangerous rip currents on the coast.

Gov. Maura Healey asked residents on the coast to "stay safe and alert" as Erin passes by.

"Rip currents and high surfs are a serious threat to swimmers," the governor said in a statement. "Please be careful while the storm passes through our region and keep an eye out for neighbors who might need assistance."

Healey noted that many state beaches are in the "high risk" area of the National Weather Service's surf zone forecast. High surf advisories are in effect through Friday and may extend through the weekend, the governor's office said.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said "inexperienced swimmers should avoid the water due to dangerous surf conditions." Double red flags at a beach mean it is closed for swimming.

The Cape Cod National Seashore says park staff are monitoring Hurricane Erin and the potential for deadly rip currents. The park is telling beachgoers on its website "do not risk getting swept out to sea."

Below is a list of beaches that have announced closures related to Hurricane Erin.

Nantucket beaches

Nantucket is closing all south shore beaches for swimming on Wednesday and Thursday. The closed beaches include Surfside, Cisco, Miacomet, Nobadeer, Ladies and Madaket beaches.

"Please stay out of the water! Life threatening rip currents and dangerous surf across the south shore of Nantucket from Hurricane Erin!" the Nantucket Harbormaster posted.

Martha's Vineyard beaches

On Martha's Vineyard, South Beach will be closed to swimming. Lifeguards and rangers will not be on the beach for their own safety.

South Coast beaches

On the South Coast, Westport beaches are closed for swimming due to "dangerous surf conditions and rip currents." The beaches will be open to walkers.

The Horseneck Beach parking lot is closing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

South Shore beaches

Minot Beach and Peggotty Beach in Scituate were closed Monday due to rough water conditions. The town said the beaches will be monitored on a daily basis to determine if closures are necessary.