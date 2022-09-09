Watch CBS News
Local News

Cape Cod boaters, swimmers warned of 'large swells, surf and rip currents' from Hurricane Earl

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for September 9
Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for September 9 02:44

CHATHAM - Hurricane Earl will be far off the coast of New England, but Cape Cod swimmers and boaters could still feel its effects this weekend.

The town of Chatham said Friday that east-facing beaches and inlets are expected to see "heavy surf conditions" through Monday.

"While Hurricane Earl is expected to pass a considerable distance from the Cape, the storm will produce large swells, surf and rip currents," the town said.

The WBZ-TV weather team says "wave action will be a bit rougher than normal" along the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Swells of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Saturday. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 12:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.