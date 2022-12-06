How Tom Brady's stats compare to Patriots quarterbacks since 2020

Sports Final: Is there any chance the Patriots can sneak into the playoffs?

Sports Final: Is there any chance the Patriots can sneak into the playoffs?

BOSTON -- It's December of 2022. Tom Brady is still doing it. The Patriots' offense, meanwhile, is just going through it.

While Brady's 23rd NFL season -- and third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- has not been a rousing success on the whole, Monday night's improbable comeback from a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes provided a stark reminder that when winning time arrives, there's still nobody on the planet quite like Brady.

From the viewing lens of his former team in New England, nights like Monday might still sting a little. The Patriots -- being led by Matt Patricia, with Mac Jones at quarterback -- are having a painful season. They rank 24th in yards, 25th in third down conversions, and they're tied for dead last in red zone offense. They're tied for 20th in points scored, but that's also with the help of a special teams touchdown and three defensive touchdowns and with the assistance of the fifth-leading scorer in the NFL as the kicker.

Offensively, the Patriots have the fifth-fewest passing touchdowns (12), and they're tied for having the eighth-fewer rushing touchdowns (9).

Things aren't working out offensively in New England, as everyone surely knows. Bill Belichick won't be making a change to his offensive coaching staff during the season, but he'll surely have to once it ends. This can't continue.

And while it's clear that nudging Brady out of town before, during and after the 2019 season wasn't the best decision for the health of the New England franchise, it's nevertheless jarring to see the quarterbacking disparity between Brady and the Patriots since the 2020 season.

Brady has played 45 regular-season games for the Bucs since 2020, while the Patriots have played 45 games as well. Brady is 30-15 in those games, while the Patriots are 23-22.

Here's how the quarterbacking numbers compare. (Patriots stats are those from Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer in 2020; Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer in 2021; and Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Brian Hoyer in 2022. Passes thrown by Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne were not included.)

Tom Brady, 2020-22

1,233-for-1,853 (66.5%)

13,281 yards, 7.2 Y/A, 295.1 Y/G

99 TDs, 27 INTs

61 sacks

99.1 rating

8 fourth-quarter comebacks, 11 game-winning drives Patriots QBs, 2020-22

894-for-1,336 (66.9%)

9,852 yards, 7.4 Y/A, 218.9 Y/G

45 TDs, 37 INTs

97 sacks

88.3 rating

2 fourth-quarter comebacks, 4 game-winning drives

Adding in the postseason stats obviously adds even more to the ledger for Brady.

Tom Brady, playoffs, 2020-21

5-1 record

140-for-220 (61.1%)

1,661 yards, 7.3 Y/A, 276.8 Y/G

13 TDs, 4 INTs

13 sacks

94.9 rating

0 fourth-quarter comebacks, 1 game-winning drive Mac Jones, playoffs, 2021

0-1 record

24-for-38 (63.2%)

232 yards, 6.1 Y/A

2 TDs, 2 INTs

3 sacks

75.8 rating

0 fourth-quarter comebacks, 0 game-winning drives

Obviously, the juice of Brady playing for another team has mostly subsided. The emotions involved in the 2020 season may still be present among New England fans, but it doesn't feel as though those sentiments -- either anti-Brady, pro-Brady, and everywhere in between -- are burning quite as strongly as they were in the quarterback's first year in a new home.

Now, though, Brady's performance just seems a bit surreal ... and a little rude. With the Patriots' offense floundering under Bill Belichick's hand-picked offensive coaching staff, the 45-year-old Tom Brady is still carrying a poorly coached, injury-ravaged team to a division title. This was supposed to be over by now. It clearly is not.

And while most everyone in New England has moved on from the decision made at quarterback heading into the 2019 season, Brady has somehow managed to make it sting a bit more as the gap in quarterback play only continues to widen between the Tampa Bay and New England franchise.