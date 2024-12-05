How much snow in Massachusetts? Here are the storm totals for December 5

Crews clear streets as Worcester gets first snowfall of the season

Crews clear streets as Worcester gets first snowfall of the season

Crews clear streets as Worcester gets first snowfall of the season

BOSTON - The first significant snow of the winter fell in central and western Massachusetts Thursday morning. There was barely any snow in Boston.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Hardwick 9.2 inches

Sturbridge 8.3

Spencer 8.0

Leicester 7.5

Hardwick 7.3

Gardner 7.1

Petersham 7.1

Brimfield 7.0

Rutland 7.0

Ashburnham 6.1

Holyoke 5.8

Ludlow 5.4

Worcester 4.6

Princeton 4.5

Greenfield 4.5

Southwick 4.2

Fitchburg 4.0

How much snow in Boston?

Boston didn't get much from this storm. According to the National Weather Service office at Logan Airport there was just a "trace" of snow there Thursday morning.

Another weather watcher recorded two-tenths of an inch in the city.