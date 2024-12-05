Watch CBS News
Local News

How much snow in Massachusetts? Here are the storm totals for December 5

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

Crews clear streets as Worcester gets first snowfall of the season
Crews clear streets as Worcester gets first snowfall of the season 01:20

BOSTON - The first significant snow of the winter fell in central and western Massachusetts Thursday morning. There was barely any snow in Boston.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Hardwick 9.2 inches
Sturbridge 8.3
Spencer 8.0
Leicester 7.5
Hardwick 7.3
Gardner 7.1
Petersham 7.1
Brimfield 7.0
Rutland 7.0
Ashburnham 6.1
Holyoke 5.8
Ludlow 5.4
Worcester 4.6
Princeton 4.5
Greenfield 4.5
Southwick 4.2
Fitchburg 4.0

How much snow in Boston?

Boston didn't get much from this storm. According to the National Weather Service office at Logan Airport there was just a "trace" of snow there Thursday morning. 

Another weather watcher recorded two-tenths of an inch in the city.

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.