Haverhill, Massachusetts police to release more video related to deadly struggle with Francis Gigliotti​

Police in Haverhill, Massachusetts are expected to release new details and video Monday in the controversial death of Francis Gigliotti.

Gigliotti, 43, died after a struggle with Haverhill police officers on Friday, July 11. Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said Gigliotti was "behaving erratically" and then tried to run into a restaurant on Winter Street when officers stopped him. Gigliotti became unresponsive as several police officers tried to restrain him and he was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Gigliotti's fiancée, Michele Rooney, said he wasn't erratic or violent during the incident and actually called out for help. A friend said Gigliotti struggled with depression and mental health issues.

Seven Haverhill police officers have been put on administrative leave while Tucker's office looks into what happened. The district attorney has been looking for any video or photos from the altercation.

Tucker will have an update on the investigation at a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday at his office in Salem.

"City of Haverhill video camera footage, as well as independently obtained videos showing Mr. Gigliotti prior to and through the time of his police interaction, will be shared," the district attorney's office said in a statement.