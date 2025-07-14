Police involved in Haverhill struggle with man who later died placed on administrative leave

7 officers suspended after man dies following struggle with police in Haverhill

The seven officers involved in the struggle with a man who later died in Haverhill have been placed on administrative leave, Mayor Melinda Barrett said.

The incident happened on Friday night outside of Bradford Seafood Restaurant. Police say that 43-year-old Francis Giliotti was "behaving erratically" before trying to enter the restaurant on Winter Street. Video shows police restraining him by the front door of the establishment.

Gigliotti became unresponsive during the incident before later dying, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Barrett said that the officers are on administrative leave while the District Attorney investigates the incident.

The family and supporters called for action against the officers during a protest on Sunday.

"They should lose their jobs and be indicted for murder," said his brother-in-law, Shawn Rooney.

"Clearly, you can see they had no crisis intervention team whatsoever that was coming," said protester Robyn Krieger.

Barrett said in the statement that the department has a behavioral health clinician on staff, who responded to 814 calls in 2024. The department also has a social worker.

"I extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Losing a loved one is tragic, but especially so under these circumstances," Barrett said. "I am eager to hear the outcome of this investigation and see how the department and the City can learn and grow from this in the name of truth, justice, and public safety. At this time, I continue to urge patience as the investigation continues and all of the facts are disclosed."

The District Attorney is looking for any videos or photos from the altercation. Anyone with documentation of the incident can submit it on their portal by clicking here.

Remembering Francis Gigliotti

Dozens gathered with candles and balloons for Francis Gigliotti. Family of Gigliotti

Gigliotti's family said that he struggled with mental health issues, had recently been hit by a bus, and lost both his mother and brother.

"He needed support and nobody was there to do that for him," niece Leti Torres said.

"He was just getting his life back together after all the hardship he's went through," his niece Albany Gigliotti said.

His friends and loved ones said that he was a wonderful man beloved by many.