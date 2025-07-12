Man "behaving erratically" dies after struggle with police in Haverhill, Massachusetts, DA says

A man who was in a struggle with police in Haverhill, Massachusetts Friday night has died, the Essex District Attorney's office said Saturday.

The 43-year-old man, who has not been identified, had been "behaving erratically," according to investigators, on White Street just after 6 p.m.

Police said a caller told them the man was running in the middle of the street, hit a car with his head and kept running.

"Video surveillance shows the male weaving in and out of traffic, nearly being struck several times by passing motorists," D.A. Paul Tucker's office said in a statement.

Police found the man and called an ambulance for help. That's when they said he tried to run into the Bradford Seafood restaurant on Winter Street.

A woman who runs the restaurant told WBZ-TV they had to have their customers leave through the kitchen in the back as a precaution.

"Officers attempted to restrain the individual for safety purposes and for the safety of the surrounding public. The officers and male party ended up on the ground outside Bradford Seafood in a struggle," Tucker's office said.

"During this encounter, the male party became unresponsive, and first responders attempted lifesaving aid. EMS arrived moments later and transported the male party to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased."

It's not clear yet how he died.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation, which includes the district attorney, Haverhill Police and the chief medical examiner.