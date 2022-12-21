Watch CBS News
Haverhill High School football player, coaches charged in hazing incidents

HAVERHILL - Two Haverhill High School football coaches and a player have been charged in connection with hazing incidents that led to the abrupt end to the team's season.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office said the three alleged incidents happened between August and October at the high school athletic facilities. Three different individuals were allegedly targeted.

Eighteen-year-old Jesse Rodriguez is accused of indecent assault and battery on someone 14 years of age or older and hazing.

Head football coach Timothy O'Connor, 48, and assistant coach Michael Attah, 27, are facing charges including intimidation of a witness and failure to report hazing.

Students told WBZ in November one of the victims is a freshman at the high school. They say a video made the rounds at school showing apparent lewd behavior by football players as the student was dragged on the ground.

The DA's office said, "after the coaches became aware of the hazing, they failed to report it, as they are required by law, and either discouraged a victim from reporting it or encouraged the destruction of evidence."

Prosecutors are also seeking charges against five other juveniles in connection with the case.

O'Connor and Attah were ordered to stay away from the school, have no contact with victims and witnesses, and not participate in any coaching.

Rodriguez was ordered to stay away from the school, victims and co-defendants, and not use social media or participate in organized sports.  

