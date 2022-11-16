Haverhill High School football season ended because of a hazing incident

HAVERHILL - Haverhill High School's football season ended abruptly Wednesday because of a misconduct investigation involving some members of the team.

Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini said the incident involves hazing.

"The investigation is ongoing and significant material was uncovered today which impacts the direction of the investigation and the entire school community," Superintendent Margaret Marotta said in an email to families.

All future football practices have been canceled. Future games, including the Thanksgiving Day game against Lowell High School, have been forfeited.

Members of the coaching staff have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. Haverhill Police have been notified.