Harvard University commencement underway amid school's fight with Trump administration

Harvard University is holding its 2025 commencement today in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The graduation ceremony comes as the Trump administration continues to pressure the Ivy League school with federal funding cuts and attempts to stop the college from enrolling international students.

On Wednesday, President Trump suggested that Harvard cap its foreign enrollment at 15%, and said the school needs to "show us their lists" of students coming from abroad. Currently, international students make up 27.2% of the student population.

"Harvard has been a disaster," Mr. Trump said. "They're taking people from areas of the world that are very radicalized, and we don't want them making trouble in our country."

Harvard students this week rallied in support of their international classmates. Some graduating foreign students at the protest said they were scared they wouldn't be able to make it to commencement.

Who is Harvard's commencement speaker?

In February, Harvard named physician and bestselling author Abraham Verghese as its commencement speaker. Verghese is an infectious disease doctor who was awarded the National Humanities Medal by former President Barack Obama for promoting "patient-centered" healthcare, Harvard says.

"Throughout his remarkable career, Dr. Abraham Verghese has followed his wide-ranging interests to carve a unique path distinguished by breathtaking creativity, outstanding achievement, and exemplary service and leadership," Harvard president Alan Garber said in a statement.

Click here for a livestream of Harvard's commencement ceremonies.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar praises Harvard

On Wednesday, NBA Hall of Famer and activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the "Class Day" speaker, and journalist Christiane Amanpour addressed graduates of Harvard's Kennedy School.

Both praised Harvard for standing up to the Trump administration, with Abdul-Jabbar specifically calling out the actions of Garber.

"When a tyrannical administration tried to bully and threaten Harvard, to revoke their academic freedom and to destroy free speech, Dr. Alan Garber rejected the illegal and immoral pressures," Abdul-Jabbar said to wide applause as he compared Garber's response to Rosa Parks' stand against racist segregation.

"After seeing so many cowering billionaires, media moguls, law firms, politicians and other universities bend their knee to an administration that is systematically strip-mining the U.S. Constitution, it is inspiring to me to see Harvard University take a stand for freedom," he continued.

In response to the administration's threats, Harvard has sued to block the funding freeze and persuaded a federal judge to temporarily halt the enrollment ban. It is going to court in Boston on Thursday just as the commencement is wrapping up, hoping for a ruling that allows it to continue enrolling international students.

"We believe that the government overreach and devastating attacks on scientific and medical research are unwarranted and unlawful, and so we have taken legal action to defend the institution," Garber said in an interview with a university publication.

"We should all be concerned that colleges and universities have increasingly come under attack. But we should not dismiss the criticisms even when they are based on distortions or inaccuracies — we need to look for the underlying concerns that can be embedded in them," said Garber, who commissioned internal reports last year on antisemitism and anti-Arab prejudice at the Ivy League campus.

Last year, hundreds of graduating students walked out of commencement chanting "Free, free Palestine" after weeks of campus protests. Harvard also said some protesters would not receive diplomas alongside their classmates, although it eventually allowed most to get them.

This year, the anti-war demonstrations have largely faded from view, but protesters plan a silent vigil before Thursday's ceremony.