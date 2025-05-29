Trump administration gives Harvard 30 days to contest foreign student ban

The Trump administration is giving Harvard University 30 days to contest its efforts to effectively end foreign student enrollment at the institution, according to a notice from the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday.

The notice to the school said Harvard had 30 days to provide evidence to rebut the administration's effort to end Harvard's use of the Student Exchange and Visitor Program.

A federal judge is listening to arguments on Thursday about whether to grant Harvard University a preliminary injunction as the Trump administration seeks to restrict foreign students from attending.

DHS has said existing foreign students at Harvard must transfer or lose their legal status in the U.S. Attorneys for Harvard are making their case in federal court in Massachusetts, as the Trump administration targets Harvard's federal funding and students.

The Ivy League institution's commencement ceremony is also being held on Thursday. Harvard's president, Alan Garber, received a standing ovation and an exuberant round of applause as he took the podium.

"You, you are the hope of this institution, embodied," Garber told the graduates Thursday morning. "Living proof that our mission changes not only the lives of individuals, but also the trajectories of the communities that you will join, serve and lead. May you carry the best of what Harvard is and does into the world that awaits you."