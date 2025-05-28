Trump suggests that Harvard University cap international student enrollment at 15% and "show us their lists"

Days after his administration moved to stop Harvard University from enrolling foreign students, President Trump said at a news conference Wednesday that the Ivy League college should set a limit for how many international students it accepts.

"I think they should have a cap of maybe around 15%, not 31%," Mr. Trump said. "We have people who want to go to Harvard and other schools; they can't get in because we have foreign students there."

According to Harvard's website, international students make up 27.2% of total enrollment at the school in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The State Department on Tuesday ordered U.S. embassies to temporarily stop scheduling new student visa appointments. Mr. Trump said he wants to know more about whether international students at Harvard are "troublemakers" and where they are coming from.

"Harvard has to show us their lists," the president said. "I want to make sure that the foreign students are people that can love our country. We don't want to see shopping centers exploding. We don't want to see the kind of riots that you had."

Trump vs. Harvard

The Trump administration has stripped billions of dollars in federal funding from Harvard, alleging that the university is not doing enough to address antisemitism on campus. Mr. Trump said Monday he's considering rerouting $3 billion in Harvard grants to U.S. trade schools across the country.

Harvard is fighting the funding cuts and the international enrollment restrictions in court. The school says it is being targeted by the White House as "part of its pressure campaign to force Harvard to submit to the Government's control over its academic programs."

"Every time they fight they lose another $250 million," Mr. Trump said.

A reporter asked the president on Wednesday how his conflict with Harvard will end.

"I don't know. Harvard's got to behave themselves," Mr. Trump said. "I'm looking out for the country and for Harvard. I want Harvard to do well, I want Harvard to be great again."