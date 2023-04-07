Harmony Montgomery search leads investigators to Revere wetlands

REVERE - The search for Harmony Montgomery, a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead, led investigators to Revere Friday.

Massachusetts State Police and Manchester, N.H. police started searching the wetlands along Route 107 around 9 a.m.

State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said the search "was prompted by information developed by investigators." Eighteen troopers from a unit trained to search "difficult terrain and environments" were joined by K9 teams and a drone unit.

WBZ-TV I-Team sources said this is the second time this area, which has a strong current, has been searched by investigators.

Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery is charged with her murder. The I-Team sources said his extended family lived nearby in Revere at one time and he's familiar with the area. Investigators believe he may have had help disposing of his daugher's body, the sources said.

Police searched a marshy area off Route 107 in Revere Friday in the Harmony Montgomery case. CBS Boston

"This search is being conducted as part of the investigation into the murder of then-five-year-old Harmony Montgomery in December 2019," New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella's office said in a statement.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time. Officials caution against any speculation related to the potential results of this search."

Harmony Montgomery. (Family Photo)

Authorities didn't know Harmony was missing until November 2021. In August of 2022, police announced that they believed she was killed in Manchester, N.H. in early December 2019.

Harmony's father Adam Montgomery was arrested in October and has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Adam Montgomery. Manchester, NH Police

Investigators have found no trace of Harmony's body. Anyone with information is urged to call 603-203-6060.