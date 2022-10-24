Harmony Montgomery's father Adam charged with her 2019 murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities announced on Monday that Adam Montgomery has been charged with murder in the death of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announced the development during a press conference at the Manchester Police Department.

Formella said Montgomery was arrested Monday morning and charged with second degree murder for recklessly causing Harmony's death on or around Dec. 7, 2019. He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.

He is accused of causing Harmony's death by repeatedly striking her with a closed fist.

Harmony Montgomery. (Photo Credit: Manchester NH Police)

Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one had been charged in her disappearance until Monday.

"While today's arrest is a major step in this investigation there is much work to come," Formella said. "Today I do want to again express my deepest sympathies to Harmony's family, friends, and loved ones."

Adam Montgomery is expected to be arraigned on the charges Tuesday.

Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence showed the young girl was murdered in Manchester in early December of 2019. Her body has not been found.

Prior to his Monday arrest, Adam Montgomery, 32, was already being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on several charges. He was arrested in January and charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from alleged conduct against Harmony in 2019. He pleaded not guilty.

Adam Montgomery. Manchester Police

Her stepmother, 31-year-old Kayla Montgomery, is also in jail. Her bail was revoked after she failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing in September.

Formella said the witness tampering charge relates to Adam Montgomery allegedly causing Kayla to give false information to investigators.

Harmony had been in the care of the Department of Children and Families (DCF) in Massachusetts starting back in 2014 before a Juvenile Court judge awarded custody to her father in New Hampshire in February 2019.

She was charged in June with two counts of perjury after she allegedly lied under oath about the time and location of a prior work shift.

Kayla Montgomery had been out on bail after being jailed on welfare fraud charges. Investigators claimed she was collecting benefits because Harmony was living with her and Adam Montgomery, but the girl was not actually there.

Anyone with information about the location of Harmony's remains is asked to call a tip line dedicated to Harmony at (603) 203-6060.

Aldenberg asked everyone to honor Harmony's memory by doing something nice for a child today.

"I know of no other way to respect and honor this innocent and defenseless child than to extend an act of kindness to another child in her memory," Aldenberg said. "Just take a few moments out of your day to say something nice to a child, give him or her a hug, some special words of encouragement, give them an extra hug or just simply tell them that you love them and that you'll always protect them."